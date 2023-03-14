Get ready for a roller coaster weather pattern this week

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says it feels more like February this morning with out the door temperatures in the 20s. However, when you factor in the stronger southerly breeze, it feels like the single digits and teens.

Warmer weather arrives this afternoon as temperatures top-out in the middle to upper 50s. Wednesday will be even warmer but also quite windy. Highs tomorrow in the upper 60s will be accompanied by wind gusts from the south up to 40-45 mph.

Our next cold front will sweep across Kansas on Thursday. Ahead of the front showers and storms are possible along with warmer temperatures in the 50s and 60s. Behind the front, expect temperatures in the 20s and 30s along with the possibility of accumulating snow.

Friday and the upcoming weekend will feel nothing like middle March as temperatures fall into the teens and 20s at night, and only recover into the 30s and 40s during the day.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Today: Mostly sunny, breezy, and milder. Wind: SE/S 15-25; gusty. High: 55.

Tonight: Mostly clear. Wind: S 10-20; gusty. Low: 37.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny, windy, and warm. Wind: S 20-35; gusty. High: 68.

Thu: Low: 57. High: 60. Windy with rain/thunder changing to snow; falling temps.

Fri: Low: 22. High: 43. Mostly sunny, breezy, and much colder.

Sat: Low: 19. High: 39. Sunny and staying cold.

Sun: Low: 17. High: 42. Mostly sunny, becoming breezy.

Mon: Low: 24. High: 47. Partly cloudy.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com