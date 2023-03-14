Kansas lawmakers debate school voucher program

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - As schools across the state are out on Spring Break, Kansas lawmakers on Tuesday debated a plan that would allow public funds to be used for private or alternative education options. It’s a bill facing opposition from many public educators in the state who say it takes away from public schools without the accountability for how it’s used.

Tuesday on the Kansas House floor in Topeka was a day of back and forth as lawmakers discussed a bill for an education savings account program (ESAS). The bill ties the creation of the ESAS with one-time increases in special education funding and teacher raises, items opponents say, shouldn’t be tied together.

Educator Samantha Neill, a Buhler High School English teacher named 2018 Kansas Teacher of the Year, was among those listening in to Tuesday’s debate on the House floor.

“Speaking on behalf of the teachers I’ve worked with, there’s just been little input taken from us as to why this might be hurtful or harmful,” she said of the school voucher bill lawmakers discussed.

The long-time Kansas teacher is among 100 educators to sign a letter against Senate Bill 83, saying public dollars should stay with public schools.

“Public schools are held accountable in so many ways. We have accredited teachers, we have fiscal reporting, we have approved curriculums. To not have any of that and have public tax dollars going to that is definitely a concern,” Neill said.

The bill would create an education savings account program, run and overseen by the state treasurer’s office. Each account would hold about $5,000 and could be used for non-public schooling. The bill’s supporters say it allows families to find the best education option for their children.

“ESAs are like an educational toolbox. Once you open this box, you’ll find opportunities for innovation, inspiration and even healthy competition,” said Rep. Kristey Williams, R-Augusta.

Qualifying students are based on factors like those on free or reduced lunches, state test scores or family income, which starts at 300% of the federal poverty line to 600% when the program is fully implemented. This comes out to about $180,000 for a family of four.

“One-hundred-six districts out of 280-plus districts [had] 50% or more of the students at level one, our very lowest level. They are below grade level,” said Rep. Susan Estes, R-Wichita.

Lawmakers opposed to this bill question if the proposed legislation solves for that.

“We are setting up a secondary, private education system that we are prohibited from supervising, that has no performance measures,” said Rep. Mary Lynn Poskin, D-Leawood.

Neill said the school voucher bill is especially concerning for rural school districts where the loss in funding could have a significant impact on operations and no nearby public school options. Tuesday afternoon, the bill moved forward by a vote of 61 to 59.

It will have a final vote Wednesday in the Kansas House where it will need 63 votes to pass.

