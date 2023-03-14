Teen accused in deadly shooting at Wichita mall to be tried as adult

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The teenager suspected in last year’s shooting death of 14-year-old TrenJ’vious Hutton at Towne East Square mall, in Wichita, will be charged as an adult. The suspect, Te’Bryis Robinson, was 16 when the deadly shooting happened on March 18, 2022.

Police said Robinson was involved in a fight when he pulled out a handgun and fired multiple shots. Hutton died from his injuries at the scene.

Police arrested Robinson on a charge of second-degree murder.

