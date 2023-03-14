Teen accused in deadly shooting at Wichita mall to be tried as adult

Te'Bryis Robinson will be charged as an adult in connection with the March 2022 deadly shooting...
Te'Bryis Robinson will be charged as an adult in connection with the March 2022 deadly shooting of a teen at Wichita's Towne East Square mall.(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Mar. 14, 2023 at 1:31 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The teenager suspected in last year’s shooting death of 14-year-old TrenJ’vious Hutton at Towne East Square mall, in Wichita, will be charged as an adult. The suspect, Te’Bryis Robinson, was 16 when the deadly shooting happened on March 18, 2022.

Police said Robinson was involved in a fight when he pulled out a handgun and fired multiple shots. Hutton died from his injuries at the scene.

Police arrested Robinson on a charge of second-degree murder.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com

Most Read

police lights
4 injured, 1 in critical condition following crash in S. Wichita
The Kansas Department of Corrections is investigating the death of 35-year-old Marcos Delarosa...
Inmate dies at El Dorado Correction Facility
The Wichita State Shocker women will take on the K-State Wildcats in Round 1 of the WNIT on...
Shockers take on Wildcats in Round 1 of WNIT
A Union Pacific train derailed in McPherson Sunday morning.
Clean up continues at site of McPherson County train derailment
Police identify body of missing teen
‘I’m heartbroken’: Jayden Robker’s mom speaks after missing son’s body is found

Latest News

Andrew Finch was shot by the police after a swatting call to his home. He was 28-year-old and...
City of Wichita approves $5M settlement in shooting death of Andrew Finch
The Wichita Police Department said Officer Chad Spain was arrested Monday night by the Sedgwick...
Wichita police officer arrested on suspicion of DUI
Fonzie the dog
Therapy dog helps victims of domestic, sexual violence find their voice
Center for Excellence at Wichita State University
ATF announces partnership with Wichita State to fight gun crimes