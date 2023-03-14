Warmer winds into midweek

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Strong winds and very spring-like temperatures are likely statewide for Wednesday, but it will be such a HUGE change once Thursday rolls around. In between, there will be a chance for some light rain and snow, but the temperature change should be a bigger deal than any moisture.

Look for Wednesday to be mostly sunny into the afternoon. The warmest weather will be in western Kansas with 70s on the way, but farther east, it will be highs in the 60s. Wind gusts could be around 40 mph.

As a cold front sweeps through on Thursday, temperatures will be falling all afternoon. Light snow breaks out for northwest Kansas at the beginning of the day, with some light rain showers farther east by late morning. The rain/snow line will creep to the east by late afternoon, however, no heavy snow accumulations are expected anywhere in Kansas. Even the northwest will have under 1 inch of snow.

Bitter cold (for March anyway) will be common into Friday. Even though the sun will be back, highs will remain in the 40s, and should get even colder heading into the weekend.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST

Tonight: Clear to mostly clear. Wind: S 10-20; gusty. Low: 37.

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy and windy. Wind: S 20-35; gusty. High: 66.

Tomorrow Night: Increasing clouds. Wind: S 15-30; gusty. Low: 55

Thu: High: 60 Falling temps with clouds and a few showers. Windy.

Fri: High: 45 Low: 22 Sunny to mostly sunny. Breezy.

Sat: High: 39 Low: 21 Mostly sunny.

Sun: High: 37 Low: 22 Becoming mostly cloudy.

Mon: High: 46 Low: 27 Mostly cloudy.

Tue: High: 57 Low: 30 Mostly sunny.

