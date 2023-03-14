Where’s Shane? Celebrating Pi Day at Frost

It’s 3/14 and that means it’s National Pi, or Pie Day.
By KWCH Staff
Published: Mar. 14, 2023 at 3:19 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - It’s 3/14 and that means it’s National Pi, or Pie Day! This morning (Tuesday), we’re learning the finer points of pie making with folks at Frost! You can find more info on Frost at frostks.com.

On Pi Day, Frost is offering pie slices for $3.14. You can find the business at 3429 E. Douglas Avenue, in Wichita. You can also reach the shop at 316-260-5616.

