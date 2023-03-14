Wichita police officer arrested on suspicion of DUI

The Wichita Police Department said Officer Chad Spain was arrested Monday night by the Sedgwick...
The Wichita Police Department said Officer Chad Spain was arrested Monday night by the Sedgwick County Sheriff's Office on suspicion of DUI. He was off-duty at the time of the arrest.(Sedgwick County Sheriff's Office)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Mar. 14, 2023 at 7:40 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A Wichita police officer was arrested late Monday night on suspicion of DUI.

The Wichita Police Department (WPD) said its command staff was notified that the Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office had arrested an off-duty WPD officer near K42 and Macarthur in Wichita.

The officer, identified as Chad Spain, was arrested and booked into the Sedgwick County Jail on charges of driving under the influence and transporting an open container.

Spain has been employed with the police department for 23 years and was assigned to the field services division. He will now be placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of a criminal and internal investigation. The Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the case.

