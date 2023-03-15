2 arrested in connection with high-dollar-theft investigation in E. Wichita

The Wichita Police Department (WPD) has arrested 20-year-old Gia Leininger and 29-year-old...
The Wichita Police Department (WPD) has arrested 20-year-old Gia Leininger and 29-year-old Jacob Villarreal on charges of Felony Theft stemming from a felony theft investigation.(Wichita Police Department)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Mar. 15, 2023 at 3:44 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita Police Department on Wednesday reported arrested a man and a woman on charges connected with an investigation into recent high-dollar thefts in east Wichita. Police arrested 20-year-old Gia Leininger and 29-year-old Jacob Villarreal on charges of felony theft, accused of stealing thousands of dollars worth of cologne and other high-end items from an Ulta Beauty store in the 8100 block of East Kellogg.

At about 7:55 p.m. Tuesday, police said the WPD’s Patrol East Community Policing Team along with larceny detectives were working a special assignment in east Wichita in connection with recent high-dollar thefts in the area of Kellogg and Rock Road. Police said Asset Protection with the nearby Ulta Beauty store contacted officers about $6,000 worth of cologne that’d just been stolen from the store.

Officers determined that a black 2021 Dodge Charger was involved. This information led to an attempted traffic stop in west Wichita. Police said Leininger and Villarreal were seen running from the vehicle and into a home.

Executing a search warrant for the home, police said officers found the stolen cologne “as well as several items from other high-end thefts, including clothing that still had anti-theft alarms attached to it.”

Police said the case will be presented to the Sedgwick County District Attorney’s Office “in the coming weeks.” The DA will determine formal charges against Leininger and Villarreal.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com

Most Read

The Wichita Police Department said Officer Chad Spain was arrested Monday night by the Sedgwick...
Wichita police officer arrested on suspicion of DUI
The Kansas Department of Corrections is investigating the death of 35-year-old Marcos Delarosa...
Inmate dies at El Dorado Correction Facility
Andrew Finch was shot by the police after a swatting call to his home. He was 28-year-old and...
City of Wichita approves $5M settlement in shooting death of Andrew Finch
Kansas head coach Bill Self reacts to a call on the sideline against Texas Tech during the...
Jayhawks arrive in Des Moines in quest for repeat championship, Self status uncertain
Te'Bryis Robinson will be charged as an adult in connection with the March 2022 deadly shooting...
Teen accused in deadly shooting at Wichita mall to be tried as adult

Latest News

The City of Hutchinson confirmed it's parted ways with its police chief, Jeff Hooper.
Hutchinson police chief terminated from department, city confirms
Where's Shane Zillow Gone Wild house
Where's Shane? Checking out Wichita house featured on 'Zillow Gone Wild'
Water slides at "Zillow Gone Wild" house
Where’s Shane? Checking out a Wichita house featured on ‘Zillow Gone Wild’
Zillow Gone Wild house in Wichita
Where’s Shane? Checking out a Wichita house featured on ‘Zillow Gone Wild’