2 arrested in connection with high-dollar-theft investigation in E. Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita Police Department on Wednesday reported arrested a man and a woman on charges connected with an investigation into recent high-dollar thefts in east Wichita. Police arrested 20-year-old Gia Leininger and 29-year-old Jacob Villarreal on charges of felony theft, accused of stealing thousands of dollars worth of cologne and other high-end items from an Ulta Beauty store in the 8100 block of East Kellogg.

At about 7:55 p.m. Tuesday, police said the WPD’s Patrol East Community Policing Team along with larceny detectives were working a special assignment in east Wichita in connection with recent high-dollar thefts in the area of Kellogg and Rock Road. Police said Asset Protection with the nearby Ulta Beauty store contacted officers about $6,000 worth of cologne that’d just been stolen from the store.

Officers determined that a black 2021 Dodge Charger was involved. This information led to an attempted traffic stop in west Wichita. Police said Leininger and Villarreal were seen running from the vehicle and into a home.

Executing a search warrant for the home, police said officers found the stolen cologne “as well as several items from other high-end thefts, including clothing that still had anti-theft alarms attached to it.”

Police said the case will be presented to the Sedgwick County District Attorney’s Office “in the coming weeks.” The DA will determine formal charges against Leininger and Villarreal.

