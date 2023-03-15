Chiefs get defensive line help, sign pass rusher Charles Omenihu: report

San Francisco 49ers defensive end Charles Omenihu (94) runs during an NFL football game against...
San Francisco 49ers defensive end Charles Omenihu (94) runs during an NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/Scot Tucker)(Scot Tucker | AP)
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Mar. 14, 2023 at 9:11 PM CDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Chiefs have again addressed the line of scrimmage in free agency.

After reports Monday connected Kansas City with signing offensive tackle Jawaan Taylor, the team has turned to the defensive side of the ball.

The Score NFL Insider Jordan Schultz reported Tuesday evening 25-year-old Charles Omenihu is headed to Kansas City on a two-year, $20 million deal.

Omenihu has most recently played for the San Francisco 49ers, appearing in 26 games over the last year and a half. He has accumulated 26 tackles over that time, accounted for 4.5 sacks in 2022 and forced a fumble.

The 6-5, 280-pound defensive end was drafted by the Houston Texans in the fifth round in 2019 and was traded to San Francisco for a sixth-round pick in 2021.

On Jan. 23, 2023, Omenihu was arrested on suspicion of domestic violence, allegedly pushing his girlfriend to the ground during an argument, the San Francisco Chronicle reported.

Omenihu likely fills a void left on the defensive line with Frank Clark hitting free agency.

