Driver arrested after crashing into Georgia Walmart store, killing 1, police say

One person died Wednesday after a vehicle crashed into a Walmart’s Home & Pharmacy entrance in...
One person died Wednesday after a vehicle crashed into a Walmart’s Home & Pharmacy entrance in Thomasville.(Wctv)
By Raghad Hamad and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Mar. 15, 2023 at 2:59 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WCTV/Gray News) – One person is dead after a car crashed into the front entrance of a Walmart store Wednesday in Georgia, state police said.

According to Georgia State Patrol, the driver of the vehicle was arrested. A passenger in the vehicle was also arrested.

The identity of the victim has not yet been released.

A Thomasville Police Department spokesman said several others were injured.

The store is closed until further notice.

Other information was not yet available.

Copyright 2023 WCTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Wichita Police Department said Officer Chad Spain was arrested Monday night by the Sedgwick...
Wichita police officer arrested on suspicion of DUI
The Kansas Department of Corrections is investigating the death of 35-year-old Marcos Delarosa...
Inmate dies at El Dorado Correction Facility
Andrew Finch was shot by the police after a swatting call to his home. He was 28-year-old and...
City of Wichita approves $5M settlement in shooting death of Andrew Finch
Kansas head coach Bill Self reacts to a call on the sideline against Texas Tech during the...
Jayhawks arrive in Des Moines in quest for repeat championship, Self status uncertain
Te'Bryis Robinson will be charged as an adult in connection with the March 2022 deadly shooting...
Teen accused in deadly shooting at Wichita mall to be tried as adult

Latest News

FILE - The downed $32 million U.S. drone, which contains sensitive technology, has not been...
US, Russian military chiefs resume contact to discuss drone
Experts share best practices for parents shopping for a child car seat
FILE - A Twitter page of Chinese exiled businessman Guo Wengui is seen on a computer screen in...
Chinese businessman arrested in $1 billion fraud conspiracy
Authorities are searching for Roy McGrath, former Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan’s ex-chief of staff.
FBI raids home of ex-Maryland official as manhunt continues
Three recent bank failures in the U.S. have investors on edge.
Wall Street falls on new bank fears, bond yields plunge