El Dorado woman critically injured in overnight shooting

police lights
police lights(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Mar. 15, 2023 at 4:25 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EL DORADO, Kan. (KWCH) - The El Dorado Police Department said an investigation continues into an overnight shooting that critically injured a 38-year-old woman.

El Dorado Police Chief Mike Holton said officers responded to the emergency call at about 1 a.m. Wednesday in the 600 block of West Olive. Officers arrived to find the injured woman, taken by Butler County EMS to a Wichita hospital, where, Holton said, her condition is critical.

The KBI is assisting El Dorado police with the investigation. Holton said there is no threat to the community and anyone with information should call the El Dorado PD at 316-321-9120.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com

