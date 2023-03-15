El Dorado woman critically injured in overnight shooting

EL DORADO, Kan. (KWCH) - The El Dorado Police Department said an investigation continues into an overnight shooting that critically injured a 38-year-old woman.

El Dorado Police Chief Mike Holton said officers responded to the emergency call at about 1 a.m. Wednesday in the 600 block of West Olive. Officers arrived to find the injured woman, taken by Butler County EMS to a Wichita hospital, where, Holton said, her condition is critical.

The KBI is assisting El Dorado police with the investigation. Holton said there is no threat to the community and anyone with information should call the El Dorado PD at 316-321-9120.

