Families celebrate World Water Day in Hays

HAYS, Kan. (KWCH) - With opportunities for children to learn about conserving water, dozens of families in Hays celebrated World Water Day on Tuesday.

World Water Day is celebrated on March 22, but since 2018 in Hays, the city holds an event recognizing the day during Spring Break at the Sternberg Museum. At the museum, booths are set up to educate children on different water conservation topics.

Hays Water Conservation Specialist Holly Dickman said the Water Day tradition in the community helps to teach how to save precious resources.

“It’s important to educate that younger generation so we can use our water in the best way possible, as efficiently as possible, keep things clean and take care with what we have,” Dickman said.

She pointed out the water-conservation effort goes beyond shutting off water.

“We’re talking about low-flow showerheads, high-efficiency toilets, all those things as well,” Dickman said.

K-State Watershed Specialist Staci Minson said picking up after pets also helps.

“We work with homeowners to pick up pet waste. It’s really important that we don’t have that bacteria and nitrate going back into Big Creek,” she said.

