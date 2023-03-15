Hutchinson police chief terminated from department, city confirms

The City of Hutchinson confirmed it's parted ways with its police chief, Jeff Hooper.
Published: Mar. 15, 2023 at 2:43 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KWCH) - The City of Hutchinson on Wednesday confirmed it has parted ways with Police Chief Jeff Hooper and that the city will be looking for a new person to lead its police department.

Hutchinson’s city manager did not expand on the circumstances surrounding Hooper’s termination due to this being a personnel issue. The city did confirm law enforcement veteran Alan Stoecklein will serve as interim chief as it searches for Hooper’s permanent replacement. The city confirmed the search for a new chief will begin immediately.

