Jalen Wilson becomes Consensus First Team All-American

Wilson earned USBWA and NABC All-America First Team honors Wednesday
Kansas forward Jalen Wilson celebrates at the end of the team's 67-63 win over Texas Tech in an...
Kansas forward Jalen Wilson celebrates at the end of the team's 67-63 win over Texas Tech in an NCAA college basketball game in Lawrence, Kan., Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2023. (AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann(Reed Hoffmann | AP)
By Lane Gillespie
Published: Mar. 15, 2023 at 2:58 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas junior forward Jalen Wilson was named to the U.S. Basketball Writers Association (USBWA) and National Association of Basketball Coaches (NABC) All-America First Teams Wednesday. With Wilson already earning Associated Press and The Sporting News First Team All-American honors, Wilson is a Consensus First Team All-American.

Wilson is the 32nd all-time Consensus First Team All-American selection in Kansas history. He is the seventh Jayhawk to be named a Consensus All-American in the Bill Self era, joining Wayne Simien (2005), Sherron Collins (2010), Thomas Robinson (2012), Frank Mason III (2017), Devonte’ Graham (2018) and Ochai Agbaji (2022).

Wilson was named the unanimous Big 12 Player of the Year and was an All-Big 12 First Team selection. He leads the Big 12 in scoring with 20.1 points per game, rebounding with 8.4 per contest and with 22 double-doubles. His scoring average also boasts as 26th best nationally.

No. 1 seed Kansas will face No. 16 seed Howard Thursday at 1 p.m. for the first round of the NCAA Tournament.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Wichita Police Department said Officer Chad Spain was arrested Monday night by the Sedgwick...
Wichita police officer arrested on suspicion of DUI
The Kansas Department of Corrections is investigating the death of 35-year-old Marcos Delarosa...
Inmate dies at El Dorado Correction Facility
Andrew Finch was shot by the police after a swatting call to his home. He was 28-year-old and...
City of Wichita approves $5M settlement in shooting death of Andrew Finch
Kansas head coach Bill Self reacts to a call on the sideline against Texas Tech during the...
Jayhawks arrive in Des Moines in quest for repeat championship, Self status uncertain
Te'Bryis Robinson will be charged as an adult in connection with the March 2022 deadly shooting...
Teen accused in deadly shooting at Wichita mall to be tried as adult

Latest News

Kansas takes the court ahead of their first round matchup against Howard in Des Moines, Iowa
Kansas Open Practice at NCAA Tournament First Round
Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster (9) stiff arms San Francisco 49ers...
Out of JuJu: Patriots signing Smith-Schuster to 3-year deal
San Francisco 49ers defensive end Charles Omenihu (94) runs during an NFL football game against...
Chiefs get defensive line help, sign pass rusher Charles Omenihu: report
Baylor's forward Jalen Bridges, top, Kansas State guard Markquis Nowell (1) and Kansas State...
Nowell, Johnson named to AP All-America Third Team