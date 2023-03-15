Men posing as ‘bank fraud employees’ accused of stealing debit card numbers

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Derby Police Department is searching for two men accused of a scam in which their targets are convinced to release their debit card numbers. The Sedgwick County District Attorney’s Office said the men are accused of calling people and posing as bank fraud employees.

“They allegedly convince their victims to release their debit card numbers and charged close to $2,000, buying Target gift cards,” the Sedgwick County DA’s Office said.

Anyone with information on this case should call 911 or Crime stoppers at 316-267-2111.

