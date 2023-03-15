Out of JuJu: Patriots signing Smith-Schuster to 3-year deal

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster (9) stiff arms San Francisco 49ers...
Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster (9) stiff arms San Francisco 49ers cornerback Deommodore Lenoir during the first half of an NFL football game in Santa Clara, Calif., Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)(Godofredo A. Vásquez | AP)
By Greg Dailey
Published: Mar. 15, 2023 at 2:45 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster came to Kansas City to win a Super Bowl ring. Mission accomplished.

Now, he is a former Chief.

Smith-Schuster is set to sign a three-year, $33 million deal with the New England Patriots, according to NFL Network reporter Ian Rapoport.

The six-year wide receiver hauled in 78 receptions for 933 yards and three touchdowns in the 2022 season.

Smith-Schuster likely steps into the top receiver role for the Patriots after the team lost wideout Jakobi Meyers to the Las Vegas Raiders in free agency.

He tweeted a thank-you statement to the Chiefs following the reports of his signing with the Patriots.

ALSO READ: Chiefs get defensive line help, sign pass rusher Charles Omenihu: report

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Wichita Police Department said Officer Chad Spain was arrested Monday night by the Sedgwick...
Wichita police officer arrested on suspicion of DUI
The Kansas Department of Corrections is investigating the death of 35-year-old Marcos Delarosa...
Inmate dies at El Dorado Correction Facility
Andrew Finch was shot by the police after a swatting call to his home. He was 28-year-old and...
City of Wichita approves $5M settlement in shooting death of Andrew Finch
Kansas head coach Bill Self reacts to a call on the sideline against Texas Tech during the...
Jayhawks arrive in Des Moines in quest for repeat championship, Self status uncertain
Te'Bryis Robinson will be charged as an adult in connection with the March 2022 deadly shooting...
Teen accused in deadly shooting at Wichita mall to be tried as adult

Latest News

Kansas takes the court ahead of their first round matchup against Howard in Des Moines, Iowa
Kansas Open Practice at NCAA Tournament First Round
Kansas forward Jalen Wilson celebrates at the end of the team's 67-63 win over Texas Tech in an...
Jalen Wilson becomes Consensus First Team All-American
San Francisco 49ers defensive end Charles Omenihu (94) runs during an NFL football game against...
Chiefs get defensive line help, sign pass rusher Charles Omenihu: report
Baylor's forward Jalen Bridges, top, Kansas State guard Markquis Nowell (1) and Kansas State...
Nowell, Johnson named to AP All-America Third Team