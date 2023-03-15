A roller coaster weather pattern is taking shape midweek

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says it is a milder morning with wake-up temperatures in the 30s, and the day ahead will follow suit. Underneath mostly sunny skies highs will climb into the upper 60s and lower 70s.

The wind will be more of a concern today compared to Tuesday. Wind gusts from the south this afternoon between 35-45 mph may move around some lawn furniture and make driving difficult, especially on east-west roads like I-70 and Highway 400.

Our next cold front will sweep across Kansas on Thursday. Ahead of the front showers and storms are possible along with warmer temperatures in the 50s and 60s. Behind the front, expect temperatures in the 20s and 30s along with the possibility of accumulating snow in the northwest corner of the state.

Friday and the upcoming weekend will feel nothing like middle March as temperatures fall into the teens and 20s at night, and only recover into the 30s and 40s during the day.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Today: Mostly sunny, windy, and warm. Wind: S 20-35; gusty. High: 68.

Tonight: Increasing clouds. Wind: S 20-30; gusty. Low: 55.

Tomorrow: Cloudy and windy with rain showers likely. Wind: S/NW 20-30; gusty. Temps fall into the upper 30s during the afternoon.

Fri: Low: 22. High: 45. Mostly sunny, breezy, and much colder.

Sat: Low: 21. High: 41. Mostly sunny and staying cold.

Sun: Low: 22. High: 39. Mostly cloudy; maybe a flurry.

Mon: Low: 27. High: 48. Mostly cloudy.

Tue: Low: 30. High. 55. Partly cloudy.

