A roller coaster weather pattern is taking shape midweek

Spring makes an appearance today but highs will be significantly cooler Friday afternoon
Wichita 5 Day Temperature Trend
Wichita 5 Day Temperature Trend(KWCH)
By Jake Dunne
Published: Mar. 15, 2023 at 6:06 AM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says it is a milder morning with wake-up temperatures in the 30s, and the day ahead will follow suit. Underneath mostly sunny skies highs will climb into the upper 60s and lower 70s.

The wind will be more of a concern today compared to Tuesday. Wind gusts from the south this afternoon between 35-45 mph may move around some lawn furniture and make driving difficult, especially on east-west roads like I-70 and Highway 400.

Our next cold front will sweep across Kansas on Thursday. Ahead of the front showers and storms are possible along with warmer temperatures in the 50s and 60s. Behind the front, expect temperatures in the 20s and 30s along with the possibility of accumulating snow in the northwest corner of the state.

Friday and the upcoming weekend will feel nothing like middle March as temperatures fall into the teens and 20s at night, and only recover into the 30s and 40s during the day.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Today: Mostly sunny, windy, and warm. Wind: S 20-35; gusty. High: 68.

Tonight: Increasing clouds. Wind: S 20-30; gusty. Low: 55.

Tomorrow: Cloudy and windy with rain showers likely. Wind: S/NW 20-30; gusty. Temps fall into the upper 30s during the afternoon.

Fri: Low: 22. High: 45. Mostly sunny, breezy, and much colder.

Sat: Low: 21. High: 41. Mostly sunny and staying cold.

Sun: Low: 22. High: 39. Mostly cloudy; maybe a flurry.

Mon: Low: 27. High: 48. Mostly cloudy.

Tue: Low: 30. High. 55. Partly cloudy.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com

Most Read

The Wichita Police Department said Officer Chad Spain was arrested Monday night by the Sedgwick...
Wichita police officer arrested on suspicion of DUI
The Kansas Department of Corrections is investigating the death of 35-year-old Marcos Delarosa...
Inmate dies at El Dorado Correction Facility
Andrew Finch was shot by the police after a swatting call to his home. He was 28-year-old and...
City of Wichita approves $5M settlement in shooting death of Andrew Finch
Kansas head coach Bill Self reacts to a call on the sideline against Texas Tech during the...
Jayhawks arrive in Des Moines in quest for repeat championship, Self status uncertain
Te'Bryis Robinson will be charged as an adult in connection with the March 2022 deadly shooting...
Teen accused in deadly shooting at Wichita mall to be tried as adult

Latest News

Big swings in the weather are on the way
Warmer winds into midweek
Tumbling temperatures late this week
Get ready for a roller coaster weather pattern this week
Much milder weather on the way midweek.
Warmer winds into midweek
Forecast high temperatures Monday.
Cool Monday, warmer midweek