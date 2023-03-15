Where’s Shane? Checking out a Wichita house featured on ‘Zillow Gone Wild’

One of the most recent spots featured on 'Zillow Gone Wild' is right here in Wichita.
By KWCH Staff
Published: Mar. 15, 2023 at 1:30 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - When you’re looking for a home, you might hop on websites like Zillow. Well, thanks to the Facebook page Zillow Gone Wild, curious potential home buyers get a chance to see some of the most unique offerings all in one place.

One of the most recent spots is right here in Wichita. We’re checking out that house, complete with two long, winding water slides with an outside pool and flooring one area constructed with bricks from the original Douglas Street, in downtown Wichita. Accompanying the house and pool area are features including a horse barn and acreage with a trail on which to ride.

You can check out the property at www.facebook.com/zillowgonewild.

We’re checking out that house, complete with two long, winding water slides with an outside pool.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com

Most Read

The Wichita Police Department said Officer Chad Spain was arrested Monday night by the Sedgwick...
Wichita police officer arrested on suspicion of DUI
The Kansas Department of Corrections is investigating the death of 35-year-old Marcos Delarosa...
Inmate dies at El Dorado Correction Facility
Andrew Finch was shot by the police after a swatting call to his home. He was 28-year-old and...
City of Wichita approves $5M settlement in shooting death of Andrew Finch
Kansas head coach Bill Self reacts to a call on the sideline against Texas Tech during the...
Jayhawks arrive in Des Moines in quest for repeat championship, Self status uncertain
Te'Bryis Robinson will be charged as an adult in connection with the March 2022 deadly shooting...
Teen accused in deadly shooting at Wichita mall to be tried as adult

Latest News

Where's Shane Zillow Gone Wild house
Where's Shane? Checking out Wichita house featured on 'Zillow Gone Wild'
Zillow Gone Wild house in Wichita
Where’s Shane? Checking out a Wichita house featured on ‘Zillow Gone Wild’
12 News
Wichita police: Woman reported missing found safe
Kansas drought
Kansas drought impacting groundwater levels