Where’s Shane? Checking out a Wichita house featured on ‘Zillow Gone Wild’

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - When you’re looking for a home, you might hop on websites like Zillow. Well, thanks to the Facebook page Zillow Gone Wild, curious potential home buyers get a chance to see some of the most unique offerings all in one place.

One of the most recent spots is right here in Wichita. We’re checking out that house, complete with two long, winding water slides with an outside pool and flooring one area constructed with bricks from the original Douglas Street, in downtown Wichita. Accompanying the house and pool area are features including a horse barn and acreage with a trail on which to ride.

You can check out the property at www.facebook.com/zillowgonewild.

