Wichita police ask for help in search for missing woman

By KWCH Staff
Published: Mar. 15, 2023 at 12:50 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita Police Department asks for the public’s help in its search for a 39-year-old woman last reported seen nearly a week ago.

Police say 39-yaer-old Megan Shourbaji, of Wichita, was last seen in the early morning hours last Friday, March 10 in the 2100 block of North Minnesota. Anyone who sees Shourbaji or knows where she could be should immediately call 911.

