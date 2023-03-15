Winter is back on Thursday; some snow too

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A big change in the weather is on the way for Thursday with a strong cold front and a return to winter temperatures. Although some rain and snow is possible, amounts will be very light.

Expect falling temperatures on Thursday with strong north winds. Already at daybreak, there will be some light snow falling in northwest Kansas, with some light rain showers in eastern Kansas. As the day continues, the chance for snow will be sliding south and east across the state. Snowfall amounts will be an inch or less for anybody in Kansas.

Much colder air takes over with lows falling into the teens and 20s for Friday morning with a clear sky. It won’t be nearly as windy on Friday, but north winds will still gust to around 25 or 30, and highs will be in the 40s.

Expect a cold weekend ahead with highs in the 30s. Most areas will remain dry.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST

Tonight: Becoming cloudy; staying windy. Wind: S 20-35; gusty. Low: 54.

Tomorrow: Cloudy; AM drizzle, then some evening light snow. Windy. Falling temps. 4pm: 39. Wind: S/NW 20-35; gusty.

Tomorrow Night: Evening snow ending, then clearing. Wind: N/NW 15-30; gusty. Low: 22.

Fri: High: 50 Sunny to mostly sunny.

Sat: High: 40 Low: 21 Mostly sunny to partly cloudy.

Sun: High: 39 Low: 18 Mostly sunny to partly cloudy.

Mon: High: 49 Low: 26 Partly cloudy.

Tue: High: 57 LOw: 30 Partly cloudy; breezy.

Wed: High: 54 Low: 39 Cloudy; scattered rain showers.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved.