Winter is back on Thursday; some snow too

It’s not a big winter storm, but you will see some snowflakes for a few hours
Snow will be very light for Kansas
Snow will be very light for Kansas(KWCH)
By Ross Janssen
Published: Mar. 15, 2023 at 4:23 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A big change in the weather is on the way for Thursday with a strong cold front and a return to winter temperatures. Although some rain and snow is possible, amounts will be very light.

Expect falling temperatures on Thursday with strong north winds. Already at daybreak, there will be some light snow falling in northwest Kansas, with some light rain showers in eastern Kansas. As the day continues, the chance for snow will be sliding south and east across the state. Snowfall amounts will be an inch or less for anybody in Kansas.

Much colder air takes over with lows falling into the teens and 20s for Friday morning with a clear sky. It won’t be nearly as windy on Friday, but north winds will still gust to around 25 or 30, and highs will be in the 40s.

Expect a cold weekend ahead with highs in the 30s. Most areas will remain dry.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST

Tonight: Becoming cloudy; staying windy. Wind: S 20-35; gusty. Low: 54.

Tomorrow: Cloudy; AM drizzle, then some evening light snow. Windy. Falling temps. 4pm: 39. Wind: S/NW 20-35; gusty.

Tomorrow Night: Evening snow ending, then clearing. Wind: N/NW 15-30; gusty. Low: 22.

Fri: High: 50 Sunny to mostly sunny.

Sat: High: 40 Low: 21 Mostly sunny to partly cloudy.

Sun: High: 39 Low: 18 Mostly sunny to partly cloudy.

Mon: High: 49 Low: 26 Partly cloudy.

Tue: High: 57 LOw: 30 Partly cloudy; breezy.

Wed: High: 54 Low: 39 Cloudy; scattered rain showers.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Wichita Police Department said Officer Chad Spain was arrested Monday night by the Sedgwick...
Wichita police officer arrested on suspicion of DUI
The Kansas Department of Corrections is investigating the death of 35-year-old Marcos Delarosa...
Inmate dies at El Dorado Correction Facility
Andrew Finch was shot by the police after a swatting call to his home. He was 28-year-old and...
City of Wichita approves $5M settlement in shooting death of Andrew Finch
Kansas head coach Bill Self reacts to a call on the sideline against Texas Tech during the...
Jayhawks arrive in Des Moines in quest for repeat championship, Self status uncertain
Te'Bryis Robinson will be charged as an adult in connection with the March 2022 deadly shooting...
Teen accused in deadly shooting at Wichita mall to be tried as adult

Latest News

Wichita 5 Day Temperature Trend
A roller coaster weather pattern is taking shape midweek
Big swings in the weather are on the way
Warmer winds into midweek
Tumbling temperatures late this week
Get ready for a roller coaster weather pattern this week
Much milder weather on the way midweek.
Warmer winds into midweek