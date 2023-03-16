1 critically injured in SW Wichita industrial accident

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - One person suffered critical injuries in an industrial accident reported Thursday afternoon in the 3200 block of West May Street, in southwest Wichita. This is south of West Harry Street and Southwest Boulevard.

A Sedgwick County dispatch supervisor said the injury resulted from a piece of fallen equipment. 12 News sent a crew to gather further information.

