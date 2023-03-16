1 critically injured in SW Wichita industrial accident

generic
generic(KWCH 12)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 2:33 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - One person suffered critical injuries in an industrial accident reported Thursday afternoon in the 3200 block of West May Street, in southwest Wichita. This is south of West Harry Street and Southwest Boulevard.

A Sedgwick County dispatch supervisor said the injury resulted from a piece of fallen equipment. 12 News sent a crew to gather further information.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com

Most Read

The City of Hutchinson confirmed it's parted ways with its police chief, Jeff Hooper.
Hutchinson police chief terminated from department, city confirms
Snow will be very light for Kansas
Winter is back on Thursday; some snow too
The Wichita Police Department (WPD) has arrested 20-year-old Gia Leininger and 29-year-old...
2 arrested in connection with high-dollar-theft investigation in E. Wichita
12 News
Wichita police: Woman reported missing found safe
Kansas lawmakers narrowly advance school voucher bill

Latest News

Siemens Gamesa in Hutchinson, Kansas
Siemens Gamesa reopening Hutchinson wind turbine nacelle production facility
Miss Kansas Teen candidates
Candidates prepare for Miss Kansas Teen 2023
Miss Teen Kansas
Competitors prepare for Miss Kansas Teen 2023
Bill Self
Bill Self missing KU’s March Madness opener