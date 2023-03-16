Bill Self to miss KU’s March Madness opener game

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Head Coach Bill Self will remain off the court Thursday afternoon as the KU men’s basketball team takes on Howard.

Self is in Des Moines with the team but is recovering after two stents were placed for the treatment of blocked arteries.

The head men’s basketball coach was hospitalized just before the Big 12 tournament game a week ago.

Assistant Coach Norm Roberts will serve as acting head coach for Thursday’s game.

