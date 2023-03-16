Get ready for a big cool down and snow chances this afternoon

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says it is a mild morning in the metro Wichita area, but much colder conditions are marching across the state. Expect temperatures in the upper 50s to near 60 degrees this morning to fall into the middle 30s by late afternoon, and when you factor in the gusty north breeze, it will feel like the 20s.

As the cold front moves across south central Kansas, scattered rain showers are possible through midday. However, nothing long lasting nor heavy is expected. In fact, most rainfall amounts will be less than a tenth of an inch.

A second batch of precipitation, mostly snow, will arrive later this afternoon into the evening. While we may see 3-4 hours of heavy, wet snow in the Wichita area, any accumulation (T-1″) will mainly be on grassy areas leaving roads wet and necessarily icy.

The much colder temperatures will stick around through at least Sunday. Expect morning lows in the teens and 20s followed by afternoon highs in the 30s and 40s. Much warmer weather is expected to come back to Kansas next week.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Today: Cloudy and windy; rain showers and falling temps. Wind: S/NW 20-30; gusty. 4PM: 37.

Tonight: Evening snow, up to 1″ possible, then clearing skies. Wind: NW 15-25; gusty. Low: 22.

Tomorrow: Becoming mostly sunny, continued breezy. Wind: NW 10-20; gusty. High: 50.

Sat: Low: 21. High: 41. Mostly sunny and colder.

Sun: Low: 18. High: 43. Mix of sun and clouds.

Mon: Low: 28. High: 53. Partly cloudy.

Tue: Low: 35. High. 55. Partly cloudy; overnight rain showers.

Wed: Low: 41. High: 68. Morning showers; mostly cloudy and windy.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com