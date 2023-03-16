Grant agreement approved for fentanyl education in Sedgwick County

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Sedgwick County Commission approved a grant agreement with the Wichita Crime Commission as part of the effort to educate the public about the dangers of fentanyl. Money for the grant comes from opioid-related litigation funds received from the Kansas Fights Addiction Act.

The funding will be used to continue educating Sedgwick County’s youth and parents about fentanyl. Wednesday, Sedgwick County Jeff Easter addressed how well he thought the education efforts in the county are going so far.

“From a standpoint of autopsies that are fentanyl-related deaths, that’s something that can be measured. I will tell you, I just got the statistics back from the Regional Forensic Science Center and this year’s death rate from fentanyl overdoses compared to last year’s is down about 30,” Easter said. “So, I don’t know if that’s related to all the awareness that has gone on out there. I’d like to think so.”

A grant-funded campaign will target direct marketing to teens and their parents through strategic and targeted marketing.

