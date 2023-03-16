Much less wind Friday; still chilly

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The wintry mix that’s been moving across Kansas is set to push out of the state late in the evening and during the overnight. However, the cold temperatures and strong north winds will continue much longer.

As the clouds clear from the state in the early morning hours Friday, low temperatures will fall to the 20s with northwest winds decreasing a bit, but still likely to be 15-25 in most areas. Wind chills early in the day will be single digits and teens. Expect a decent amount of sunshine Friday morning and afternoon with highs mainly in the 40s.

The wind does go down quite a bit for Friday night and Saturday. The coldest day in the near future is Saturday with highs in the 30s and low 40s.

After a cold Sunday morning, milder weather will start working its way back to the region. The end of the weekend should have highs in the 40s and 50s, which is still below average for mid-March.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST

Tonight: Evening wintry mix (no snow accum), then clearing late. Wind: N/NW 15-25; gusty. Low: 24.

Tomorrow: Sunny to mostly sunny, continued breezy. Wind: NW 10-20; gusty. High: 52.

Tomorrow Night: Clear. Wind: NW 5-15. Low: 24.

Sat: High: 40 Sunny.

Sun: High: 45 Low: 18 Sunny.

Mon: High: 56 Low: 28 Mostly sunny and breezy.

Tue: High: 59 Low: 37 Turning mostly cloudy and windy.

Wed: High: 70 Low: 50 AM showers, then partly cloudy and windy.

Thu: High: 64 Low: 47 Partly cloudy and windy.

