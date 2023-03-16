Valley Center man charged with sexually assaulting 72-year-old woman found guilty of rape

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A Valley Center man will soon face sentencing for sexually assaulting a 72-year-old woman. The Sedgwick County District Attorney’s Office said a jury on Thursday found 33-year-old Jeremy Brown guilty on four counts of rape.

Prosecutors said Brown sexually assaulted the woman in June of 2021. His sentencing is scheduled for early May.

