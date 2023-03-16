Valley Center man charged with sexually assaulting 72-year-old woman found guilty of rape

A Sedgwick County jury convicted Jeremy Brown of rape for sexually assaulting a 72-year-old...
A Sedgwick County jury convicted Jeremy Brown of rape for sexually assaulting a 72-year-old woman in 2021.(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 6:20 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A Valley Center man will soon face sentencing for sexually assaulting a 72-year-old woman. The Sedgwick County District Attorney’s Office said a jury on Thursday found 33-year-old Jeremy Brown guilty on four counts of rape.

Prosecutors said Brown sexually assaulted the woman in June of 2021. His sentencing is scheduled for early May.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com

Most Read

The City of Hutchinson confirmed it's parted ways with its police chief, Jeff Hooper.
Hutchinson police chief terminated from department, city confirms
Snow will be very light for Kansas
Winter is back on Thursday; some snow too
The Wichita Police Department (WPD) has arrested 20-year-old Gia Leininger and 29-year-old...
2 arrested in connection with high-dollar-theft investigation in E. Wichita
12 News
Wichita police: Woman reported missing found safe
Kansas lawmakers narrowly advance school voucher bill

Latest News

Medical marijuana bill appears dead in 2023 session
College hoops fans showed up Thursday at Emerson Biggin's in West Wichita, crowding the sports...
March Madness make for weeks worth of good business
safe-drinking tips for St. Patty's Day
NewsTalk: Prairie View's Substance Use Disorder director on safe-drinking tips for St. Patrick's Day
Siemens Gamesa in Hutchinson, Kansas
Siemens Gamesa reopening Hutchinson wind turbine nacelle production facility