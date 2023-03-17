Get ready for a chilly weekend

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Adrian Campa says bundle up as it’s a chilly start to the day with wake-up temperatures in the teens and 20s. We are still seeing some breezy northerly winds, so our feels like temperatures are in the single digits and teens... Brrr! Highs this St. Paddys Day will be well below normal into the 40s and low 50s around the state with mainly sunny skies and breezy northerly winds.

A weak cold front will push through the state later today bringing colder air for St. Paddy’s Day weekend. Highs will continue to fall down into the 30s and 40s Saturday and Sunday. If you have outdoor festivities planned, be prepared for the colder but DRY weather!

The cold blast will be short lived, and we will see warming temperatures next week. Highs will get back to being 5-15 degrees above normal by Wednesday.

Our next weather maker pushes in Tuesday evening into Wednesday morning where we will have the chance to see scattered showers. As of now, the precipitation looks light and mainly an eastern Ks affair.

As always, you’ll want to stay tuned to the forecast.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Today: Becoming mostly sunny, continued breezy. Wind: NW 10-20; gusty. High: 52.

Tonight: Mostly clear and chilly. Wind: N 5-10; gusty. Low: 22.

Tomorrow: Plentiful sunshine; cold. Wind: N 10-20; gusty. High: 40.

Sun: Low: 16. High: 45. Mix of sun and clouds.

Mon: Low: 28. High: 58. Partly cloudy.

Tue: Low: 37. High. 59. Partly cloudy; overnight rain showers.

Wed: Low: 50. High: 73. Morning showers; mostly cloudy and windy.

Thu: Low: 51. High: 70. Partly cloudy skies.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com