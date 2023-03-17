Kansas appeals court reinstates challenge to 2021 voting law

(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 5:55 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Kanas Court of Appeals on Friday reinstated a challenge to a 2021 law restricting how many advanced, mail-in ballots an individual can collect.

In the ruling, the court said voting is a fundamental right and the law would appear to impair it. The court also ruled a provision requiring election officials to verify signatures on advance ballot envelopes impairs the right to vote.

Kansas Attorney General Kris Kobach said he will appeal the ruling he called “wrong,” and “illogical.”

“The decision is directly contrary to what the U.S. Supreme Court has said, as well as what every state supreme court has said on the matter,” Kobach said in a statement confirming his intention to appeal the ruling.

Also in response, Kansas House Speaker Dan Hawkins issued the following statement.

“Today’s decision was shocking and endangers every election integrity measure currently on the books. It’s just the latest salvo in the effort by the woke left to destroy the sanctity of the ballot box and opens our state up to the possibility of massive election fraud. I am confident that Attorney General Kobach will swiftly appeal this egregious decision and Republicans in the House will support his efforts in every possible way.”

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com

Most Read

1 person died from their injuries in an industrial accident reported Thursday afternoon, March...
Man dies from injuries in SW Wichita industrial accident
The City of Hutchinson confirmed it's parted ways with its police chief, Jeff Hooper.
Hutchinson police chief terminated from department, city confirms
Miss Kansas Teen candidates
Candidates prepare for Miss Kansas Teen 2023
Bill Self
Bill Self missing KU’s March Madness opener
The Wichita Police Department (WPD) has arrested 20-year-old Gia Leininger and 29-year-old...
2 arrested in connection with high-dollar-theft investigation in E. Wichita

Latest News

The bill was tabled by a Senate Committee after two days of hearing.
Medical Marijuana stalls in Kansas again, but advocates aren't done
Miss Kansas teen crown
Where's Shane? Going behind the scenes ahead of Miss Kansas Teen competition
Miss Kansas Teen candidates
Where’s Shane? Going behind the scenes ahead of Miss Kansas Teen competition
Newstalk with teacher-turned author
Newstalk: Local teacher turned author Stan Bergkamp discusses book