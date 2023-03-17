Kansas appeals court reinstates challenge to 2021 voting law

TOPEKA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Kanas Court of Appeals on Friday reinstated a challenge to a 2021 law restricting how many advanced, mail-in ballots an individual can collect.

In the ruling, the court said voting is a fundamental right and the law would appear to impair it. The court also ruled a provision requiring election officials to verify signatures on advance ballot envelopes impairs the right to vote.

Kansas Attorney General Kris Kobach said he will appeal the ruling he called “wrong,” and “illogical.”

“The decision is directly contrary to what the U.S. Supreme Court has said, as well as what every state supreme court has said on the matter,” Kobach said in a statement confirming his intention to appeal the ruling.

Also in response, Kansas House Speaker Dan Hawkins issued the following statement.

“Today’s decision was shocking and endangers every election integrity measure currently on the books. It’s just the latest salvo in the effort by the woke left to destroy the sanctity of the ballot box and opens our state up to the possibility of massive election fraud. I am confident that Attorney General Kobach will swiftly appeal this egregious decision and Republicans in the House will support his efforts in every possible way.”

