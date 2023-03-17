Photo gallery: Late-winter snow falls across Kansas

Snowing at The Crazy Horse Golf Course! @ The Highlands, Hutchinson, Ks. Lori Baudoin Likes
Snowing at The Crazy Horse Golf Course! @ The Highlands, Hutchinson, Ks. Lori Baudoin Likes(Lori Baudoin Likes)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 7:16 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Four days out from the official start to spring, Thursday brought a wintry scene to much of Kansas with blowing snow limiting visibility in several areas, most of which didn’t see more than about an inch actually stick.

As the snow fall through Thursday afternoon into the early evening, viewers across portions of central and south central Kansas shared photos and short video clips of wintry scenes. Viewers in Reno County showed more snow sticking than what the Wichita area experienced.

Storm Team 12 reported the wintry mix that moved across Kansas is set to push out of the state in the evening and during overnight hours into early Friday morning. Colder temperatures and strong north winds will continue.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com

Most Read

The City of Hutchinson confirmed it's parted ways with its police chief, Jeff Hooper.
Hutchinson police chief terminated from department, city confirms
1 person died from their injuries in an industrial accident reported Thursday afternoon, March...
Man dies from injuries in SW Wichita industrial accident
Snow will be very light for Kansas
Winter is back on Thursday; some snow too
The Wichita Police Department (WPD) has arrested 20-year-old Gia Leininger and 29-year-old...
2 arrested in connection with high-dollar-theft investigation in E. Wichita
12 News
Wichita police: Woman reported missing found safe

Latest News

Siemens in Hutchinson
Siemens Gamesa reopening Hutchinson wind turbine nacelle production facility
A Sedgwick County jury convicted Jeremy Brown of rape for sexually assaulting a 72-year-old...
Valley Center man convicted of rape in sexual assault of 72-year-old woman
Medical marijuana bill appears dead in 2023 session
College hoops fans showed up Thursday at Emerson Biggin's in West Wichita, crowding the sports...
March Madness make for weeks worth of good business