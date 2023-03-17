Photo gallery: Late-winter snow falls across Kansas

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Four days out from the official start to spring, Thursday brought a wintry scene to much of Kansas with blowing snow limiting visibility in several areas, most of which didn’t see more than about an inch actually stick.

As the snow fall through Thursday afternoon into the early evening, viewers across portions of central and south central Kansas shared photos and short video clips of wintry scenes. Viewers in Reno County showed more snow sticking than what the Wichita area experienced.

Storm Team 12 reported the wintry mix that moved across Kansas is set to push out of the state in the evening and during overnight hours into early Friday morning. Colder temperatures and strong north winds will continue.

