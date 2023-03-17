Where’s Shane? Going behind the scenes ahead of Miss Kansas Teen competition

Sixteen candidates from across the state are competing for the title of Miss Kansas Teen March 17 and 18 in Wichita.
By KWCH Staff
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 4:32 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Organizers and contestants from across Kansas have been preparing for weeks. Now a group of 16 talented young ladies will take the stage for the Miss Kansas Teen Competition. Friday morning, we went behind the scenes to learn more about this big event, what it means to the contestants, and how you can check it out. You can find more information at misskansas.org.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com

Most Read

1 person died from their injuries in an industrial accident reported Thursday afternoon, March...
Man dies from injuries in SW Wichita industrial accident
The City of Hutchinson confirmed it's parted ways with its police chief, Jeff Hooper.
Hutchinson police chief terminated from department, city confirms
Miss Kansas Teen candidates
Candidates prepare for Miss Kansas Teen 2023
Bill Self
Bill Self missing KU’s March Madness opener
The Wichita Police Department (WPD) has arrested 20-year-old Gia Leininger and 29-year-old...
2 arrested in connection with high-dollar-theft investigation in E. Wichita

Latest News

Miss Kansas teen crown
Where's Shane? Going behind the scenes ahead of Miss Kansas Teen competition
Newstalk with teacher-turned author
Newstalk: Local teacher turned author Stan Bergkamp discusses book
U.S. Senators Roger Marshall, M.D. and Jerry Moran joined their colleagues to introduce the...
Sens. Marshall, Moran introduce bipartisan year-round E15 legislation
Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly speaks during a news conference at the YWCA Center for Safety and...
Kansas governor vetoes bill on transgender athletes