Wichita man suspected of robbing S. Wichita bank arrested

By KWCH Staff
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 9:20 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita Police Department arrested a 52-year-old Wichita man accused of robbing a bank in south Wichita. Police arrested 52-year-old Brian Richards for aggravated robbery.

Police said a little before 1 p.m. Thursday, officers responded to a reported bank robbery in the 2400 block of South Seneca. An Emprise Bank employee reported a man passing a note to a clerk, demanding money and claiming to have a weapon.

“Officers obtained a description of the suspect and began checking the area in an attempt to locate him,” police said.

An officer contacted a man matching the suspect description in a nearby McDonald’s restaurant and took him into custody. Police later identified that man as Richards.

