Wichita police ask for help in search for girl reported as runaway

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita Police Department asks for the public’s help in its search for an 11-year-old girl reported as a runaway. Police said 11-year-old Zaria Perry was least seen about 5:15 p.m. Thursday, heading east from Harry and Oliver.

Police said the girl was wearing a black shirt, gray shorts and a red bonnet. She has box braids in her hair. Perry stands about 5′5 and has brown eyes. Anyone who sees Perry or knows where she could be should call 911.

