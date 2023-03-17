Wichita police ask for help in search for girl reported as runaway

Wichita police ask for help in the search for Zaria Perry, an 11-year-old girl reported as a...
Wichita police ask for help in the search for Zaria Perry, an 11-year-old girl reported as a runaway.(Wichita Police Department)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 7:41 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita Police Department asks for the public’s help in its search for an 11-year-old girl reported as a runaway. Police said 11-year-old Zaria Perry was least seen about 5:15 p.m. Thursday, heading east from Harry and Oliver.

Police said the girl was wearing a black shirt, gray shorts and a red bonnet. She has box braids in her hair. Perry stands about 5′5 and has brown eyes. Anyone who sees Perry or knows where she could be should call 911.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com

