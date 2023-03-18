3 killed in Pratt County crash on K-61

police lights
police lights(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 9:25 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Kansas Highway Patrol confirmed three people died from their injuries in a two-vehicle crash reported Friday afternoon on K-61, about two miles north of Preston, in Pratt County.

The KHP said in the crash, reported a little before 3 p.m., 2004 Ford Taurus was traveling south on K-61, when for an unknown reason, it crossed the center line and hit a 2014 Ford Fusion, head-on. The driver of both vehicles and a juvenile passenger in the Fusion died, the KHP confirmed.

The KHP identified the Taurus’ driver as 32-year-old William Fowler Stevens, of Woodward, Okla., and the Fusion’s driver as 30-yaer-old Joshua Jamal Townsell, of Omaha, Neb. The KHP did not identify the passenger in the Fusion.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com

Most Read

1 person died from their injuries in an industrial accident reported Thursday afternoon, March...
Police identify man who died from injuries suffered on job in SW Wichita
The City of Hutchinson confirmed it's parted ways with its police chief, Jeff Hooper.
Hutchinson police chief terminated from department, city confirms
Miss Kansas Teen candidates
Candidates prepare for Miss Kansas Teen 2023
Bill Self
Bill Self missing KU’s March Madness opener
The Wichita Police Department (WPD) has arrested 20-year-old Gia Leininger and 29-year-old...
2 arrested in connection with high-dollar-theft investigation in E. Wichita

Latest News

generic
McAlester, Okla. police officer critically injured in crash near Tulsa, driver arrested
International Rescue Committee
International Rescue Committee in Wichita hosts event honoring women from around the world
Wichita PD
Wichita Police Department adding extra officers for DUI enforcement Friday night
Wichita Police Department badge
Wichita Police Department adds extra officers for DUI enforcement Friday night