3 killed in Pratt County crash on K-61

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Kansas Highway Patrol confirmed three people died from their injuries in a two-vehicle crash reported Friday afternoon on K-61, about two miles north of Preston, in Pratt County.

The KHP said in the crash, reported a little before 3 p.m., 2004 Ford Taurus was traveling south on K-61, when for an unknown reason, it crossed the center line and hit a 2014 Ford Fusion, head-on. The driver of both vehicles and a juvenile passenger in the Fusion died, the KHP confirmed.

The KHP identified the Taurus’ driver as 32-year-old William Fowler Stevens, of Woodward, Okla., and the Fusion’s driver as 30-yaer-old Joshua Jamal Townsell, of Omaha, Neb. The KHP did not identify the passenger in the Fusion.

