Cold and blustery weekend

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A cold start to our Saturday morning with temperatures in the teens and 20s with wind chills in the single digits and teens.

While the Spring Equinox occurs in just a few days, it feels like winter across Kansas this morning as Arctic air has moved into the Plains and Midwest. Expect cold temperatures today with gusty north winds. Highs will reach the 30s and low 40s, however wind chills will remain in the 20s and 30s through the afternoon.

High pressure builds into the area tonight with winds relaxing after sunset. Temperatures will plummet into the single digits and teens by early morning Sunday. After a unseasonably cold start to the day, temperatures will rebound into the 40s and 50s across the state by afternoon. South winds will help bring the warmer air into the state. The wind will really pick up Sunday night into Monday with wind gusts of 30 to 40 mph possible Monday and Tuesday. Temperatures will begin to climb into the 50s and 60s Monday and Tuesday with 70s in the forecast for Wednesday. Several weak and fast moving weather systems will move across the state Monday through Friday bringing multiple chances of passing showers. The first chance arrives late Monday night into Tuesday. In the week ahead, the best chance of rain comes on Thursday and possibly Friday.

Wichita Area Forecast:

Today: Sunny to mostly sunny. Wind: N/NW 15-25; gusty. High: 39

Tonight: Clear and cold. Wind: NW 10-20; diminishing. Low: 14.

Tomorrow: Sunny to mostly sunny. Wind: SW 10-15; gusty. High: 47

Tomorrow Night: Mostly clear. Wind: S 15-25; gusty. Low: 33.

Mon: High: 59 Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. A few showers overnight. Windy.

Tue: High: 64 Low: 40 AM showers, otherwise mostly cloudy. Windy.

Wed: High: 75 Low: 50 Partly cloudy and breezy, showers overnight.

Thu: High: 65 Low: 53 Mostly cloudy; scattered showers and storms.

Fri: High: 55 Low: 39 Mostly cloudy, chance of showers.

Sat: High: 58 Low: 36 Partly cloudy.

