Juvenile killed in Thomas Co. crash

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Kansas Highway Patrol (KHP) confirmed a juvenile is dead after a crash involving a tractor in Thomas County, Friday.

KHP said just before 7 p.m., a 69-year-old man was driving a Peterbilt tractor on U.S. 24 and was attempting to turn left onto County Road 24. The juvenile was driving a Mazda Touring eastbound on U.S. 24 and hit the back of the tractor.

KHP said the juvenile died at the scene. The driver of the tractor was not injured.

