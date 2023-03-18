KU head coach Bill Self to miss Saturday’s NCAA Tournament game

Kansas head coach Bill Self reacts to a call on the sideline against Texas Tech during the...
Kansas head coach Bill Self reacts to a call on the sideline against Texas Tech during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023, in Lubbock, Texas. (AP Photo/Justin Rex)(Justin Rex | AP)
By Andrew Linnabary
Published: Mar. 18, 2023 at 10:46 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (KWCH) - Kansas head basketball coach Bill Self will miss Saturday’s NCAA Tournament game against the Arkansas Razorbacks.

Assistant coach Norm Roberts will serve as acting head coach during the game, KU’s athletic department said in a news release.

Self has been with the team during the NCAA Tournament, and his status remains day to day, the release said.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com

