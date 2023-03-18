KU head coach Bill Self to miss Saturday’s NCAA Tournament game

DES MOINES, Iowa (KWCH) - Kansas head basketball coach Bill Self will miss Saturday’s NCAA Tournament game against the Arkansas Razorbacks.

Assistant coach Norm Roberts will serve as acting head coach during the game, KU’s athletic department said in a news release.

Self has been with the team during the NCAA Tournament, and his status remains day to day, the release said.

