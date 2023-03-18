McAlester, Okla. police officer critically injured in crash near Tulsa, driver arrested

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A McAlester Police Department officer suffered life-threatening injuries in a crash reported Friday night on Highway 75 near Glenpool, Okla., about 15 miles south of Tulsa.

Tulsa CBS affiliate News on 6 reported a truck traveling north on Highway 75 didn’t stop for a funeral procession and “took evasive action,” trying to avoid a collision with stopped traffic.

The station reported from authorities that, “during the evasive action, the truck driver crossed the center median, went through a guard rail, and hit the officer’s car head-on.”

Officers arrested the truck’s driver. The driver and a passenger in the truck refused medical treatment, News on 6 reported.

News on 6 reported the officer was in a funeral procession for a captain with the McAlester Police Department who, the department said, died suddenly this week.

