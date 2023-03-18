Warming trend begins Sunday

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Peyton Sanders says that a warming trend will begin Sunday and will continue into the week ahead.

It will be a cold start to the day Sunday with morning low temperatures in the teens. Afternoon highs will reach the upper 40s to mid 50s, which will be about 10 to 15 degrees warmer than Saturday.

We will have plenty of sunshine throughout the day. South winds will be gusty over western Kansas.

Temperatures will get even warmer on Monday when highs will likely reach the lower 60s statewide. Tuesday will have highs reaching the 60s and lower 70s.

Our next chance of rain will arrive Monday night into early Tuesday over eastern Kansas. Rain amounts will remain light with totals generally under one quarter inch. Western Kansas will miss out on the rain.

Mild weather will continue for most of the week ahead with highs in the 60s and 70s on Wednesday and then 50s and 60s continuing through next weekend.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST

Tonight: Clear. Wind: Light. Low: 14

Tomorrow: Sunny. Wind: SW/S 5-15. High: 49

Tomorrow Night: Clear and breezy. Wind: S 10-20; gusty. Low: 33

Mon: High: 62 Increasing clouds and windy; scattered showers overnight.

Tue: High: 67 Low: 41 Showers early, then partly cloudy. Windy.

Wed: High: 75 Low: 50 Partly cloudy and warm.

Thu: High: 65 Low: 49 Mostly cloudy; chance of afternoon showers.

Fri: High: 56 Low: 38 Chance of morning showers, then mostly cloudy.

Sat: High: 64 Low: 37 Partly cloudy; chance of showers overnight.

