Wichita Police Department add extra officers for DUI enforcement Friday night

Wichita Police Department badge
Wichita Police Department badge(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 7:24 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Spring Break and St. Patrick’s Day is a combination that could lead to bad decision, including drunk driving. Throw in March Madness with Kansas State’s opening round game Friday night, the Wichita Police Department is adding extra officers to patrol through the night, looking for impaired drivers across the city.

The advice for anyone planning to celebrate and drink is to have a plan to get home safely. This goes beyond nights like Friday when police add extra officers to patrol.

“We have Uber here in Wichita, We have Lyft here in Wichita. Get a friend to drive you. We want everyone to be safe,” Kansas Department Law Enforcement Liaison Troy Wells said.

Wells credited the WPD for being transparent about its plans to add extra patrol to Wichita streets Friday night.

“We want them to publicize what we’re doing, so everyone knows

