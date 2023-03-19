1-year-old seriously injured in early morning shooting

A 1-year-old girl was seriously injured in a shooting early Sunday morning.
A 1-year-old girl was seriously injured in a shooting early Sunday morning.(KWCH)
By Andrew Linnabary
Published: Mar. 19, 2023 at 10:19 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A 1-year-old girl was seriously injured in a shooting early Sunday morning, the Wichita Police Department said.

The shooting happened around 4:30 a.m. Sunday near 9th and Main in downtown Wichita.

The 1-year-old was shot once in her chest, WPD said. The 1-year-old’s father brought her to a hospital, and police were notified. She underwent surgery, and is in critical but stable condition.

The father is cooperating with the ongoing investigation. Detectives are trying to determine what led up to the shooting.

Anyone with information can call Crime Stoppers at (316) 267-2111.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com

Most Read

Fatal crash
Juvenile killed in Thomas Co. crash
police lights
3 killed in Pratt County crash on K-61
Kansas head coach Bill Self reacts to a call on the sideline against Texas Tech during the...
KU head coach Bill Self to miss Saturday’s NCAA Tournament game
Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly speaks during a news conference at the YWCA Center for Safety and...
Kansas governor vetoes bill on transgender athletes
Employees and customers of Leeker's Family Foods remember longtime manager Steve Morrison.
Employees, customers remember longtime Leeker’s manager

Latest News

Maternal mortality impacts Black women at 2.6 times the rate of white women in the U.S.
Wichita group seeks to address the rising number of maternal deaths
Maternal mortality impacts Black women at 2.6 times the rate of white women in the U.S.
Addressing rising maternal mortality numbers
Fatal crash
Juvenile killed in Thomas Co. crash
Kansas head coach Bill Self reacts to a call on the sideline against Texas Tech during the...
KU head coach Bill Self to miss Saturday’s NCAA Tournament game