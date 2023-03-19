1-year-old seriously injured in early morning shooting

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A 1-year-old girl was seriously injured in a shooting early Sunday morning, the Wichita Police Department said.

The shooting happened around 4:30 a.m. Sunday near 9th and Main in downtown Wichita.

The 1-year-old was shot once in her chest, WPD said. The 1-year-old’s father brought her to a hospital, and police were notified. She underwent surgery, and is in critical but stable condition.

The father is cooperating with the ongoing investigation. Detectives are trying to determine what led up to the shooting.

Anyone with information can call Crime Stoppers at (316) 267-2111.

