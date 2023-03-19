Bitter cold morning, warming trend on the way

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Hard to believe that tomorrow is the Spring Equinox as temperatures this morning dipped into the single digits and teens across Kansas. The record in Wichita for March 19th is 4 above zero set in 1923.

A warming trend is on the way and it starts today. Under sunny skies and increasing southerly wind speeds temperatures will warm into the upper 40s and 50s across Kansas. Even warmer temperatures are in the forecast in the week ahead with highs in the 60s and 70s Monday through Wednesday. The trade off for the warmer weather will be gusty southerly winds. Gusts of 35-45 mph will be possible Monday and Tuesday.

The stout southerly winds will bring moisture chances to the region starting Monday night with a chance of rain showers for most of central and eastern Kansas. While rainfall will be light -less than 0.25″- any moisture is welcome. There will be a spring-feel to the weather most of the week as more chances of moisture are in the forecast Wednesday night through Saturday. Severe weather is not anticipated with these late March weather systems.

Wichita Area Forecast:

Today: Sunny, mild after a very cold start to the day. Wind: SW 5-15. High: 49

Tomorrow Night: Clear and breezy. Wind: S 15-25; gusty. Low: 33

Tomorrow: Very windy, partly cloudy. Wind: S 20-30; gusty. High: 62

Tomorrow Night: Cloudy and windy, chance of showers. Wind: S 20-30; gusty. Low: 41

Tue: High: 67 Showers early, then partly cloudy. Windy.

Wed: High: 75 Low: 50 Partly cloudy and warm, maybe a light showers overnight.

Thu: High: 67 Low: 49 Mostly cloudy; chance of showers.

Fri: High: 56 Low: 36 Morning showers, then mostly cloudy and cooler.

Sat: High: 64 Low: 37 Partly cloudy; chance of showers overnight.

Sun: High: 58 Low: 41 Partly cloudy, breezy.

