Junction City police investigate double homicide

JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (KWCH) - The Junction City Police Department (JCPD) confirmed two people were found dead in their home Saturday night.

JCPD said officers responded to the 700 block of W. 1st St. for a welfare check. There, officers found a 75-year-old female and a 80-year-old man both dead inside the residence.

JCPD said the deaths are being investigated as homicides. The department said there is not an ongoing threat to the public at this time.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com