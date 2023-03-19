Junction City police investigate double homicide

Generic image of police line
Generic image of police line(KWCH 12)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Mar. 19, 2023 at 2:22 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (KWCH) - The Junction City Police Department (JCPD) confirmed two people were found dead in their home Saturday night.

JCPD said officers responded to the 700 block of W. 1st St. for a welfare check. There, officers found a 75-year-old female and a 80-year-old man both dead inside the residence.

JCPD said the deaths are being investigated as homicides. The department said there is not an ongoing threat to the public at this time.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com

Most Read

Fatal crash
Juvenile killed in Thomas Co. crash
police lights
3 killed in Pratt County crash on K-61
Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly speaks during a news conference at the YWCA Center for Safety and...
Kansas governor vetoes bill on transgender athletes
Kansas head coach Bill Self reacts to a call on the sideline against Texas Tech during the...
KU head coach Bill Self to miss Saturday’s NCAA Tournament game
A 1-year-old girl was seriously injured in a shooting early Sunday morning.
1-year-old seriously injured in early morning shooting

Latest News

Kansas Jayhawks OUT in second round of NCAA Tournament
Kansas Jayhawks OUT in second round of NCAA Tournament
17-year-old Derrick Del Reed is a suspect in a shooting that happened Saturday in Lawrence.
UPDATE: Suspect turns himself in following deadly shooting in Lawrence, KS
A 1-year-old girl was seriously injured in a shooting early Sunday morning.
1-year-old seriously injured in early morning shooting
Maternal mortality impacts Black women at 2.6 times the rate of white women in the U.S.
Wichita group seeks to address the rising number of maternal deaths