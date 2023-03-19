Lawrence police search for suspect in teen shooting death

17-year-old Derrick Del Reed is a suspect in a shooting that happened Saturday in Lawrence.(Lawrence Police Department)
By Andrew Linnabary
Published: Mar. 19, 2023 at 11:34 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
LAWRENCE, Kan. (KWCH) - The Lawrence Police Department and Douglas County Sheriff’s Office are requesting help finding a 17-year-old suspect who police believe fatally shot a Lawrence teen.

17-year-old Derrick Del Reed should be considered armed and dangerous, Lawrence police said. He’s white, has brown hair and eyes, weighs about 175 pounds, and is around 5 feet 10 inches tall. He drives a black Chrysler 300 with Kansas tag 369REG.

The shooting happened early Saturday evening.

Lawrence police and Douglas County sheriff deputies were called to an apartment complex in the 1100 block of E. 13th just after 5 p.m., where they found a teenage boy who had been shot. The teen was taken to a hospital and died.

Witnesses told police the teen arrived at the apartment complex already wounded, and that the shooting happened in the 1300 block of Maple Lane.

Police believe Del Reed and the teen knew each other.

Anyone who encounters Del Reed is advised to call 911.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com

