Warmer weather this week

Highs in the 60s and 70s
3 day forecast for Wichita.
3 day forecast for Wichita.(KWCH)
By Peyton Sanders and Dean Jones
Published: Mar. 19, 2023 at 4:25 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Peyton Sanders says that warmer weather is on the way into the week ahead.

It will be a cold start to the day Monday with morning low temperatures in the low to mid 30s. Afternoon highs will reach the low to mid 60s under a mostly cloudy sky. South winds will be gusty for most of the state.

Our next chance of rain will arrive late Monday night into early Tuesday over portions of eastern Kansas. Any rain will remain light with amounts generally under one quarter inch.

The warming trend will continue on Tuesday with highs reaching the upper 60s to lower 70s as gusty winds continue.

Wednesday will be the warmest day this week with highs likely to reach the 70s for most of the state.

Another system could bring more rain to the state Thursday night into Friday, but there is some uncertainty regarding how widespread any rain will be.

Mild weather will continue through next weekend with highs in the 50s and 60s.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST

Tonight: Clear and breezy. Wind: S 15-25; gusty. Low: 33

Tomorrow: Increasing clouds. Windy. Wind: S 20-35; gusty. High: 61

Tomorrow Night: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers late. Breezy. Wind: S 15-25; gusty. Low: 42

Tue: High: 68 Showers early, then mostly cloudy. Windy.

Wed: High: 77 Low: 49 Mostly cloudy.

Thu: High: 66 Low: 48 Mostly cloudy; chance of showers overnight.

Fri: High: 58 Low: 39 Chance of morning showers, then mostly cloudy.

Sat: High: 63 Low: 37 Partly cloudy; chance of showers overnight.

Sun: High: 62 Low: 43 Chance of morning showers, then partly cloudy. Breezy.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal crash
Juvenile killed in Thomas Co. crash
police lights
3 killed in Pratt County crash on K-61
Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly speaks during a news conference at the YWCA Center for Safety and...
Kansas governor vetoes bill on transgender athletes
Kansas head coach Bill Self reacts to a call on the sideline against Texas Tech during the...
KU head coach Bill Self to miss Saturday’s NCAA Tournament game
A 1-year-old girl was seriously injured in a shooting early Sunday morning.
1-year-old seriously injured in early morning shooting

Latest News

Warming trend starts today
Bitter cold morning, warming trend on the way
Forecast high temperatures Sunday.
Warming trend begins Sunday
Looks like and feels like winter today
Cold and blustery weekend
Colder than average through the upcoming weekend.
Even colder Saturday, and then the story changes