Warmer weather this week

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Peyton Sanders says that warmer weather is on the way into the week ahead.

It will be a cold start to the day Monday with morning low temperatures in the low to mid 30s. Afternoon highs will reach the low to mid 60s under a mostly cloudy sky. South winds will be gusty for most of the state.

Our next chance of rain will arrive late Monday night into early Tuesday over portions of eastern Kansas. Any rain will remain light with amounts generally under one quarter inch.

The warming trend will continue on Tuesday with highs reaching the upper 60s to lower 70s as gusty winds continue.

Wednesday will be the warmest day this week with highs likely to reach the 70s for most of the state.

Another system could bring more rain to the state Thursday night into Friday, but there is some uncertainty regarding how widespread any rain will be.

Mild weather will continue through next weekend with highs in the 50s and 60s.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST

Tonight: Clear and breezy. Wind: S 15-25; gusty. Low: 33

Tomorrow: Increasing clouds. Windy. Wind: S 20-35; gusty. High: 61

Tomorrow Night: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers late. Breezy. Wind: S 15-25; gusty. Low: 42

Tue: High: 68 Showers early, then mostly cloudy. Windy.

Wed: High: 77 Low: 49 Mostly cloudy.

Thu: High: 66 Low: 48 Mostly cloudy; chance of showers overnight.

Fri: High: 58 Low: 39 Chance of morning showers, then mostly cloudy.

Sat: High: 63 Low: 37 Partly cloudy; chance of showers overnight.

Sun: High: 62 Low: 43 Chance of morning showers, then partly cloudy. Breezy.

