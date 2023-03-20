BBB weighs in on FactFinder investigation into Sears

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Many consumers are reaching out to FactFinder 12 saying they’ve dealt with similar issues after our investigation into Sears. Some said they’ve waited for months for repairs that didn’t fix issues with store-bought appliances and others said they can’t get in contact with the company.

Augusta native Tim McDougald contacted FactFinder after he said he’s been trying to call the company for months. He bought a refrigerator from Sears more than four years ago. The compressor went out and since it’s still under warranty, the company sent maintenance to come and fix it. McDougald said after nine visits and 52 emails, Sears said the fridge is unrepairable and he hasn’t heard from the company about a refund.

Denise Groene with the Better Business Bureau advises to make sure you pay attention to businesses like Sears, who mostly do online ordering, to make sure the item you’re buying is from their company. She said sometimes it’s a different company fulfilling the order.

“Take a look at that company’s marketplace history because they’re the one that’s going to be delivering you that product, it’s not going to be Sears,” said Groene.

She also said your best bet to get in contact with Sears is going through the BBB’s website where it’s holding company, Transform Holdco, is responding to complaints. If you’ve dealt with Sears and would like to file a complaint to possibly get help, click here.

