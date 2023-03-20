BBB weighs in on FactFinder investigation into Sears

Fact Finder Investigation App Tile
Fact Finder Investigation App Tile(kwch)
By Hailey Tucker
Published: Mar. 20, 2023 at 6:56 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Many consumers are reaching out to FactFinder 12 saying they’ve dealt with similar issues after our investigation into Sears. Some said they’ve waited for months for repairs that didn’t fix issues with store-bought appliances and others said they can’t get in contact with the company.

Augusta native Tim McDougald contacted FactFinder after he said he’s been trying to call the company for months. He bought a refrigerator from Sears more than four years ago. The compressor went out and since it’s still under warranty, the company sent maintenance to come and fix it. McDougald said after nine visits and 52 emails, Sears said the fridge is unrepairable and he hasn’t heard from the company about a refund.

Denise Groene with the Better Business Bureau advises to make sure you pay attention to businesses like Sears, who mostly do online ordering, to make sure the item you’re buying is from their company. She said sometimes it’s a different company fulfilling the order.

“Take a look at that company’s marketplace history because they’re the one that’s going to be delivering you that product, it’s not going to be Sears,” said Groene.

She also said your best bet to get in contact with Sears is going through the BBB’s website where it’s holding company, Transform Holdco, is responding to complaints. If you’ve dealt with Sears and would like to file a complaint to possibly get help, click here.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com

Most Read

17-year-old Derrick Del Reed is a suspect in a shooting that happened Saturday in Lawrence.
UPDATE: Suspect turns himself in following deadly shooting in Lawrence, KS
A 1-year-old girl was seriously injured in a shooting early Sunday morning.
1-year-old seriously injured in early morning shooting
Generic image of police line
UPDATE: Suspects located in Michigan following double homicide investigation in Junction City, KS
Crime scene tape
Human skeletal remains found in Allen County
Fact Finder Investigation App Tile
FF12: Company won’t return calls after Augusta man asks for refund

Latest News

Kansas cattle
Drought drastically impacting cattle producers
Newton native Carlye Anderson, a Wichita firefighter, is training for a boxing match that will...
Decorated gymnast turned firefighter representing Wichita FD in boxing ring
The Amber Alert for a 3-month-old Oklahoma boy has been canceled.
Amber Alert canceled for 3-month-old Oklahoma boy
A friend of Krista Martin, who was killed in October 1989, has started a podcast to help find...
Wichita podcast host bringing attention to childhood friend’s unsolved murder