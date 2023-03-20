Brooks Landfill closing Monday due to high winds

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Brooks C&D Landfill will close today at 3 p.m. due to sustained high winds.

“Winds this strong can cause property damage and flying debris, and create safety issues for employees, residents visiting the landfill and equipment,” said the City of Wichita.

The landfill is scheduled to reopen Tuesday, March 21, at 7:30 a.m.

