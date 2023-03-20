Brooks Landfill closing Monday due to high winds

Brooks Landfill
Brooks Landfill(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Mar. 20, 2023 at 2:50 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Brooks C&D Landfill will close today at 3 p.m. due to sustained high winds.

“Winds this strong can cause property damage and flying debris, and create safety issues for employees, residents visiting the landfill and equipment,” said the City of Wichita.

The landfill is scheduled to reopen Tuesday, March 21, at 7:30 a.m.

