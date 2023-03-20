Strong winds fuel grass fires across Kansas

KINGMAN COUNTY, Kan. (KWCH) - 3:25 p.m. Firefighters from multiple counties are battling a grass fire in Kingman County.

The Reno County Emergency Management confirms that the fire started near US-54 at 110th Ave. There has also been a request for mutual aid from surrounding counties.

While the fire originated in Kingman County, the fire is moving north. The elevated fire danger can be attributed to strong winds out of the south.

Smoke visible on radar this afternoon. This fire originates in KG county but is spreading northward. #kswx pic.twitter.com/ni3JLbXvuW — Ross Janssen (@KWCHRoss) March 20, 2023

3:10 p.m. The Riley County Police Department said more than 16 homes were threatened but none were lost in the southern part of the county. The fire started in the median of Hwt 177 near Deep Creek Road on Monday. It spread quickly to surrounding areas and burned about 300-400 acres.

The Kansas Forest Service contracted aircraft are making water drops coordinated by personnel on scene.

The Riley County Board of Commissioners declared a local disaster emergency for the county, activating disaster emergency plans to fight the fires along Deep Creek Road.

“The scale and scope of these fires threatened to cause wide-spread, severe damage, injury, and potential loss of life in disaster proportion. A disaster declaration activates the rendering of available aid and evacuation procedures should that become necessary,” said Riley County Fire District #1 in a post on Facebook.

Riley County Commission Vice-Chair John Ford said the disaster declaration gives the county the best opportunity to fight this fire and the best tools to keep everyone safe.

“I’m very appreciative of the people out fighting this fire and glad we’re getting it under control,” he said.

As of 2:40 p.m., the fire was 75% contained.

