First day of spring kicks off 2023 palindrome week
Published: Mar. 20, 2023 at 11:23 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Not only does Monday, March 2023, mark the first day of spring. It also kicks off a series of palindrome dates.
A palindrome is a word, phrase, or sequence that reads the same backward as forward.
Monday can be seen as a palindrome in two ways: 3/20/23 or 3/20/2023. The 20th to the 29th follows the m/dd/yy format:
- 3/20/23
- 3/21/23
- 3/22/23
- 3/23/23
- 3/24/23
- 3/25/23
- 3/26/23
- 3/27/23
- 3/28/23
- 3/29/23
Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com