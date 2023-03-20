First day of spring kicks off 2023 palindrome week

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Not only does Monday, March 2023, mark the first day of spring. It also kicks off a series of palindrome dates.

A palindrome is a word, phrase, or sequence that reads the same backward as forward.

Monday can be seen as a palindrome in two ways: 3/20/23 or 3/20/2023. The 20th to the 29th follows the m/dd/yy format:

3/20/23

3/21/23

3/22/23

3/23/23

3/24/23

3/25/23

3/26/23

3/27/23

3/28/23

3/29/23

