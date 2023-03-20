Human skeletal remains found in Allen County

Crime scene tape
Crime scene tape(MGN)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Mar. 20, 2023 at 11:50 AM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) and the Allen County Sheriff’s Office are investigating a death after human skeletal remains were found Saturday night near Humboldt.

At around 5:30 p.m. Saturday, a man who was searching for antler sheds called 911 when he found what he believed were human remains. Deputies from the Allen County Sheriff’s Office responded to the area, east of Humboldt, near Arizona Road and 1800th Street, and found the remains. They asked for assistance from the KBI and Crime Scene Response Team, who also went to the scene.

The person has not yet been identified.  Positive identification may take longer than typical cases due to the condition of the remains. The Sheriff’s office there is no threat to the public related to the discovered remains.

An autopsy is scheduled.

