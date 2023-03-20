Limited rainfall, but a little less wind in the coming days

A stalled front won’t have much moisture, but should help to knock the wind back
Spotty rain shower or two
Spotty rain shower or two(KWCH)
By Ross Janssen
Published: Mar. 20, 2023 at 4:40 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Chances for some rain return to Kansas in the coming day, but amounts will be very light and overall coverage will be spotty at best. The wind is expected to go down slowly into the night and should be as strong for most of the state in the next few days.

The best chances for showers late in the night will be in south central and eastern Kansas. Amounts will be generally under .10″ and will track to the northeast rather quickly. A front stalled over the area on Tuesday will set the stage for a range in temperatures Tuesday with low 60s in the northwest and mid 70s in south central Kansas.

Wednesday brings a very warm day to Kansas with highs approaching 80 along the Kansas/Oklahoma line. Farther north, it will be highs in the 60s once again. Don’t expect much rain Wednesday night, but some spotty showers may develop in eastern Kansas.

The highest chance for moisture this week will come Thursday night and Friday with scattered rain showers and perhaps some snow mixing in (for the northwest). Chances will include much of the state.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST

Tonight: Increasing clouds; few showers after midnight. Wind: S 15-30; gusty. Low: 42.

Tomorrow: Decreasing clouds; not as windy. Wind: S 15-25; gusty. High: 73.

Tomorrow Night: Increasing clouds. Wind: S/SE 10-15. Low: 50.

Wed: High: 78 Decreasing clouds. Breezy.

Thu: High: 65 Low: 51 Turning mostly cloudy; overnight showers.

Fri: High: 53 Low: 41 AM showers, then cloudy.

Sat: High: 63 Low: 35 Mostly sunny. Chance for late night showers.

Sun: High: 57 Low: 38 Decreasing clouds.

Mon: High: 54 Low: 30 Mostly sunny.

