Milder Monday temperatures

Lower 60s for the first day of spring
what's next
what's next(kwch)
By Jake Dunne
Published: Mar. 20, 2023 at 6:33 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says it is a milder Monday morning compared to Saturday and Sunday, but wake-up temperatures in the 20s and 30s, and a brisk breeze means the coat is a must-have as you head out the door back to work and school.

Near normal highs in the lower 60s this afternoon will be accompanied by strong and gusty winds from the south. Those same winds on Tuesday and Wednesday will carry us into the upper 60s and upper 70s respectively.

Several weak disturbances will cruise across Kansas the next five to seven days bringing chances of light precipitation to the state. The first opportunity to get wet arrives late tonight into early Tuesday, mainly across southern and eastern Kansas. More light rain is possible Thursday night into Friday morning, and Saturday night into Sunday morning.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Today: Increasing clouds and windy. Wind: S 20-30; gusty. High: 61.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, breezy; light rain after midnight. Wind: S 15-25; gusty. Low: 42.

Tomorrow: Showers early, then mostly cloudy, and breezy. Wind: S 15-25; gusty. High: 70.

Wed: Low: 47. High: 78. Mostly cloudy and warm.

Thu: Low: 55. High: 67. Mostly cloudy; overnight rain showers.

Fri: Low: 41. High: 58. Showers early, then mostly cloudy.

Sat: Low: 37. High. 63. Partly cloudy; overnight rain showers.

Sun: Low: 43. High: 57. Partly cloudy.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com

Most Read

Fatal crash
Juvenile killed in Thomas Co. crash
police lights
3 killed in Pratt County crash on K-61
A 1-year-old girl was seriously injured in a shooting early Sunday morning.
1-year-old seriously injured in early morning shooting
Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly speaks during a news conference at the YWCA Center for Safety and...
Kansas governor vetoes bill on transgender athletes
Kansas head coach Bill Self reacts to a call on the sideline against Texas Tech during the...
KU head coach Bill Self to miss Saturday’s NCAA Tournament game

Latest News

3 day forecast for Wichita.
Warmer weather this week
Warming trend starts today
Bitter cold morning, warming trend on the way
Forecast high temperatures Sunday.
Warming trend begins Sunday
Looks like and feels like winter today
Cold and blustery weekend